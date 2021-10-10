-
The Center for Biological Diversity is claiming that the operator of the Arroyo Grande oilfield has been drilling illegal wells for years.Victoria Bogdan…
KCBX News is issuing a correction. We broadcast and published a story about the cannabis tax rate in San Luis Obispo County rising by 2% on July 1 when,…
The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday, May 18 to spend $32,000 on a cost-benefit analysis of the county’s regional waste…
In a 3-2 vote, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors decided May 4 to move forward with using polling places instead of voter service centers…
On Issues & Ideas, we'll hear from retired SLO County Clerk Recorder Julie Rodewald, about how we can take part in choosing the way we vote in the future.…
In a meeting April 20, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved more than $150,000 for the County Administrative Office to use…
County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong is asking voters to participate in his San Luis Obispo County 2021 Voter Survey so he can make recommendations, informed…
In a 2-2 decision, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted April 6 to deny an appeal for a cannabis cultivation site in the community of…
San Luis Obispo County-owned land at Cave Landing near Avila Beach is now part of the county’s park system.The County of San Luis Obispo Parks and…
We’ll learn about an election-related matter now before the SLO County board of supervisors, regarding campaign contribution limits for county offices. We…