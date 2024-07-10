SLO County Board of Supervisors votes to expand cannabis delivery times and relax permit rules

Regulations for cannabis dispensaries in San Luis Obispo County are changing— thanks to a unanimous decision from the board of supervisors this week. Cannabis dispensaries in unincorporated areas of the county will now have expanded delivery hours.

Before, cannabis businesses were only able to make deliveries from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg said the limited hours caused customers to turn to businesses elsewhere, losing revenue for the county.

“Having the longer hours should help us recoup some of our costs and bring some funds into our general fund,” Ortiz-Legg said.

Now, those businesses can deliver products from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ortiz-Legg said the board wants to support cannabis businesses in unincorporated areas.

“We're trying to help them be successful, as well as making sure that everybody's in compliance with all the regulations,” she said.

Additionally, the Board approved changes to cannabis cultivation licenses. Instead of expensive renewals every five years, Ortiz-Legg said cultivators can continue with their current permit if they follow regulations and pass inspections.