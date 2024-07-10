© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SLO County Board of Supervisors votes to expand cannabis delivery times and relax permit rules

KCBX | By Sarina Grossi
Published July 10, 2024 at 3:30 PM PDT
Cannabis.
Wikimedia Commons.
Cannabis.

Regulations for cannabis dispensaries in San Luis Obispo County are changing— thanks to a unanimous decision from the board of supervisors this week. Cannabis dispensaries in unincorporated areas of the county will now have expanded delivery hours.

Before, cannabis businesses were only able to make deliveries from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg said the limited hours caused customers to turn to businesses elsewhere, losing revenue for the county.

“Having the longer hours should help us recoup some of our costs and bring some funds into our general fund,” Ortiz-Legg said.

Now, those businesses can deliver products from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ortiz-Legg said the board wants to support cannabis businesses in unincorporated areas.

“We're trying to help them be successful, as well as making sure that everybody's in compliance with all the regulations,” she said.

Additionally, the Board approved changes to cannabis cultivation licenses. Instead of expensive renewals every five years, Ortiz-Legg said cultivators can continue with their current permit if they follow regulations and pass inspections.
Tags
Government and Politics cannabisSan Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisorsdelivery
Sarina Grossi
KCBX Reporter Sarina Grossi is a Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo graduate. At Cal Poly, she worked as a news anchor and reporter for KCPR Radio and as the Digital Manager for Mustang Media Group. Sarina was editor-in-chief of her community college newspaper. In her free time, she likes to read, watch movies, do arts and crafts, and go to thrift and antique stores.
See stories by Sarina Grossi
Related Content
Load More