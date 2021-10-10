-
The City of Goleta appealed a Santa Barbara County-approved cannabis cultivation site, delaying the forward motion of the project.Santa Barbara County…
Many in the Paso Robles area live a life of farming and agriculture, like resident Jo Capaldi.“I just live here — [and] take care of the horses and what…
The Central Coast’s first cannabis lounge, a place where people can consume cannabis on site, recently opened in Lompoc — and now, Grover Beach is…
KCBX News is issuing a correction. We broadcast and published a story about the cannabis tax rate in San Luis Obispo County rising by 2% on July 1 when,…
Santa Barbara County authorities are conducting an ongoing investigation into alleged environmental crimes found at an illegal cannabis grow site in Santa…
In a 2-2 decision, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted April 6 to deny an appeal for a cannabis cultivation site in the community of…
California voters will decide this fall on a dozen ballot measures, including one measure that would exempt gig companies from a law that makes it harder…
A recent announcement that the Central Coast’s Vandenberg Air Force Base will serve as a key operations center for the country’s expanding military…
On this week's episode of Issues & Ideas: Do you want to make your home wildfire resistant? A landscape design expert says much of the conventional wisdom…
On this week's Issues and Ideas, there has been a lot of discussion about cannabis grows on the Central Coast, especially when it comes to the plants'…