San Luis Obispo dispensary to launch cannabis delivery services

Megan’s Organic Market, a cannabis dispensary on Higuera Street, is preparing to become the first in San Luis Obispo to offer delivery directly to customers.

The Planning Commission approved the shop’s permit amendment last week, following a city council decision in 2024 that updated the city’s zoning code to allow storefront deliveries.

Owner Megan Souza said the expansion is a return to the business’s roots.

“Delivery is how I started the business. The retail part of our business started with delivery in 2013,” Souza said. “So it feels kind of like going back to our roots. And we have a surprisingly high percentage of customers from North County and they regularly request for delivery out there.”

Megan’s plans to launch delivery within the next one to two weeks using one or two electric vehicles. Deliveries will be made by trained employees during business hours, and security measures will include strict record-keeping and departure plans.

Everything available in the store will be offered for delivery. Later this year, Megan’s expects to expand delivery services at their Goleta location and across Santa Barbara County.

Megan’s Organic Market opened in 2020 and is one of two dispensaries currently operating in San Luis Obispo.