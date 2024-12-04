SLO County moves forward with plan to bring cannabis shops to unincorporated areas

A divided San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is moving forward with a plan that would bring marijuana shops to unincorporated areas of the county. The board voted 3 to 2 in favor of developing a pilot program that could bring storefront cannabis sales to places like Cayucos, Cambria and Avila Beach.

Local cities like San Luis Obispo and Pismo Beach already have marijuana stores, and supporters of allowing retail sales in unincorporated areas said the county is losing out on tax revenue. Not everyone agreed with that argument.

Supervisor Debbie Arnold voted against the plan. She said the county’s existing program - which allows for growing and processing cannabis - has not worked as intended.

“I believe the cost of the county is just, generally speaking, the cannabis industry is higher than the revenue that the industry provides, so we know that’s been going on for a few years,” Arnold said.

Supervisor John Peschong also voted against the program, citing a recent court decision that affirmed marijuana is illegal on the federal level.

However, a lawyer for the county said that as long as it abides by state and local laws the county is on solid legal ground.

County staff will now draw up a proposal for the new rules that the Board will consider at a later date.