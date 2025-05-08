© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Locals ask SLO County Supes to repair bridges near site of recent car accidents

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published May 8, 2025 at 9:55 AM PDT
slocounty.ca.gov

Supervisors had several comments after the update.

But a spotlighted topic was the replacement of the Huasna Bridge, also known as the Harris Bridge, and the Cecchetti Bridge, located in southern SLO County.

Eric Lockheart lives near the Cecchetti Bridge, which was destroyed during a storm in 2023.

He is urging Supervisors to prioritize repairs on the Cecchetti Bridge first.

“Just last month, within a period of a day and a half, there were four critical vehicle accidents on the branch mill corridor, one with severe injury and another one a few days ago. We’re watching these people, they’re our friends and neighbors getting into these accidents,” said Lockheart.

Lockheart also said the repair is needed to allow quicker access for firefighters during emergencies.

Meanwhile, Supervisor Jimmy Pauding, who oversees District 4 where the bridge is located, says the Cecchetti Bridge project is funded, but the permitting process is delaying the repairs.

Paulding proposed that fellow supervisors consider a temporary bridge at the Cecchetti Bridge site and prioritize the Huasna Bridge repairs first.
Adam Solorzano
KCBX reporter Adam Solorzano is working for KCBX News as a California Local News Fellow from 2024-2026. He received his master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in May of 2024. During his time as a graduate student, Adam focused on short-form documentary filmmaking.
