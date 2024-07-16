© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CA law bans schools from outing students' gender identity

KCBX | By Sarina Grossi
Published July 16, 2024 at 4:54 PM PDT
The Progress Pride Flag includes black and brown stripes to represent marginalized LGBTQ+ communities of color, along with the colors pink, light blue and white, which are used on the Transgender Pride Flag.
The Progress Pride Flag includes black and brown stripes to represent marginalized LGBTQ+ communities of color, along with the colors pink, light blue and white, which are used on the Transgender Pride Flag.

California will become the first state to ban schools from outing the gender identity and sexual orientation of its students.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed off on AB 1955 this week. That means school districts cannot disclose a student’s gender identity or sexual orientation to their parents without the student’s consent. This includes any changes to a child’s pronouns.

“We know that there is violence associated with forcible outing,” Serrin Ruggles, the director of programming with the Gala Pride and Diversity Center in San Luis Obispo, said. “We know that people have been killed for this, and so it's sad that this law is necessary, but we are very glad to see it in place.”

According to the California Healthy Kids Survey, LGBTQIA+ children in San Luis Obispo County are more likely to experience harassment, violence and mental health issues compared to other students.

“This just allows there to be a layer of safety for those students who are not safe being outed to their families,” Ruggles said.

Ruggles said although opponents of the bill want to protect children, they could ultimately harm LGBTQIA+ students through forced outings.
Tags
Education Gala Pride and Diversity Centergenderpublic school
Sarina Grossi
KCBX Reporter Sarina Grossi is a Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo graduate. At Cal Poly, she worked as a news anchor and reporter for KCPR Radio and as the Digital Manager for Mustang Media Group. Sarina was editor-in-chief of her community college newspaper. In her free time, she likes to read, watch movies, do arts and crafts, and go to thrift and antique stores.
See stories by Sarina Grossi
Related Content
Load More