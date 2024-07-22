© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
More than 100 gallons of sewage spilled into Pismo Beach for the second time this month

KCBX | By Sarina Grossi
Published July 22, 2024 at 6:27 PM PDT
The beach access point at South Beachcomber Drive in Pismo Beach.
Aidan Dillon
A broken pipe caused more than a hundred gallons of waste to spill into the ocean off Pismo Beach. It’s the second sewage spill to happen in the area this month.

About 120 gallons of sewage spilled onto the street and into a storm drain connected to the Pacific Ocean. According to city officials, the pipe possibly broke because it was old and could not handle pressure.

“As we look at climate change, our infrastructure is often not equipped to deal with the impacts of like larger storm systems,” said Jasmine Fournier, the executive director for the Ocean Sewage Alliance. The organization aims to stop ocean and wastewater pollution.

She said sewage can have contaminants like pharmaceuticals, microplastics and household cleaners that could harm marine life.

“Even a small sewage spill, it's more impactful on that local marine ecosystem than we might realize,” Fournier said.

According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, microplastics can cause fertility and immune system issues for animals. Fournier said that improved and new infrastructure could help cities become more drought-resistant and prevent sewage from polluting nearby oceans.

An ocean water sample collected near the beach access point at South Beachcomber Drive indicated that the water is now safe to enter. The city’s utilities department cleaned up the spill and fixed the broken main line.

Personnel are also assessing long-term repair options, like replacing the pipe.
