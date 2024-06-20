© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Parts of Pismo Beach reopen after sewage spilled into nearby creek

KCBX | By Sarina Grossi
Published June 20, 2024 at 6:44 PM PDT
Surfer competing in the 2024 SLO Cal Open at Pismo Beach.
Amanda Wernik
Parts of Pismo Beach have reopened after sewage spilled into nearby creek.

Wednesday morning sewage overflowed out of a manhole cover at a Pismo Beach RV campground. However, county officials were able to quickly resolve the issue.

San Luis Obispo County officials predicted about 100 gallons of waste spilled and traveled into Pismo Beach. But Peter Hauge with SLO County’s Public Health Department said follow-up analysis showed there was little to no sewage released.

“It was kind of out of an abundance of caution that we took some, you know, public safety measures and it turns out that there was no public health issue,” Hauge said.

The department had closed the beach and posted cautionary signs warning visitors to avoid the water.

Since then, they’ve tested water samples for bacteria levels and found that the water was safe for people to swim in again.

The manhole was repaired and the beach is now open to the public.
