A new water reclamation facility and its pipelines are under construction in Morro Bay. Crews will begin building a new section of the pipelines on…
The US Environmental Protection Agency has approved an aquifer exemption for the Arroyo Grande oil field near San Luis Obispo. This enables Sentinel Peak…
In California, it is a persistent challenge making water supply and water demand match up. A report being released Wednesday outlines how much water…
Morro Bay officials recently decided upon a location for the city's new wastewater treatment plant. The city council opted for the inland South Bay…
Oil companies in California produce more water than oil. That has created a problem: what to do with all of that unwanted water? In most cases that…
UPDATE: This week Morro Bay officials opted for a cheaper solution to the city’s wastewater treatment needs. In a 3-to-2 vote, the Morro Bay city council…
A Santa Barbara County grand jury determined a recent fee hike by the Laguna County Sanitation District was justified. The district provides sewer service…
The City of San Luis Obispo is expecting to save millions of dollars in the coming years, while cutting way back on its carbon footprint. The project…