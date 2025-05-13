© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Los Olivos seeks input from residents on local wastewater issue

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published May 13, 2025 at 7:19 PM PDT
losolivoscsd.com

The wastewater problem in Los Olivos has a history that dates back to the 1970’s, making it a designated Special Problems Area.

According to a report by the Los Olivos Community Services District, or CSD, septic systems in the area polluted the local groundwater with nitrates.

Guy Savage is General Manager of the CSD. He said the agency has a plan, and wants local residents to help decide the direction of the plan.

“We've been studying this problem since 2018. So, tomorrow night's meeting is really about getting input from the community on the technical solutions we've researched,” said Savage.  

Savage says some of the solutions to the water issue would be to shift the responsibility for the water supply to the City of Solvang, or to build a local facility to collect, treat and dispose of wastewater locally.

Each option is estimated to cost between $38 and $53 million-dollars with the Solvang option being the cheaper of the two.

The CSD board of directors are scheduled to vote on a direction for the plan in June.
Tags
Environment and Energy safe waterCommunity Services Districtwastewater
Adam Solorzano
KCBX reporter Adam Solorzano is working for KCBX News as a California Local News Fellow from 2024-2026. He received his master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in May of 2024. During his time as a graduate student, Adam focused on short-form documentary filmmaking.
See stories by Adam Solorzano