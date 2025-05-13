Los Olivos seeks input from residents on local wastewater issue

The wastewater problem in Los Olivos has a history that dates back to the 1970’s, making it a designated Special Problems Area.

According to a report by the Los Olivos Community Services District, or CSD, septic systems in the area polluted the local groundwater with nitrates.

Guy Savage is General Manager of the CSD. He said the agency has a plan, and wants local residents to help decide the direction of the plan.

“We've been studying this problem since 2018. So, tomorrow night's meeting is really about getting input from the community on the technical solutions we've researched,” said Savage.

Savage says some of the solutions to the water issue would be to shift the responsibility for the water supply to the City of Solvang, or to build a local facility to collect, treat and dispose of wastewater locally.

Each option is estimated to cost between $38 and $53 million-dollars with the Solvang option being the cheaper of the two.

The CSD board of directors are scheduled to vote on a direction for the plan in June.

