An estuary is any body of water where freshwater streams and rivers meet ocean saltwater. Together, the estuary’s calm waters and abundant vegetation make…
As pilot projects go, it couldn’t have gone much worse.The nation’s first commercial shellfish farm in federal waters was supposed to provide a national…
During a recent expedition to study the largest octopus garden ever discovered, scientists stumbled across a second garden about 5 miles away. Located off…
Several agencies at Vandenberg Air Force base are preparing to launch a satellite Sunday that will measure the effects of climate change on the world's…
Climate data released Thursday shows this winter's El Niño is still on track to be among the strongest ever recorded. While this may be good news for…
A push to protect habitat along a 140 mile stretch of the Central Coast is moving forward. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)…
An alarming number of dead and stranded seals are showing up along the California Coast, launching an investigation by the NOAA this week. Since the start…
Teams searching for the blue whale spotted this weekend off the California Coast, entangled in some sort of line, believe they've tracked it to the waters…
A vast, toxic algae bloom off the West Coast has scientists baffled as they work to figure out why one toxin in particular is dominating the waters. A…
There are plans to move forward with an effort to create a national marine sanctuary in the waters off the coastlines of San Luis Obispo and northern…