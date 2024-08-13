Federal agency urges boaters to slow down to protect migrating whales in Monterey Bay

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is calling on boaters to slow down near shore to avoid collisions with whales migrating through Monterey Bay.

Monterey Bay, a protected national marine sanctuary, is a vital feeding ground for migrating whales like humpbacks. However, it’s also a busy shipping area, where large vessels share the waters with these marine giants.

Lisa Uttal, a spokesperson with NOAA’s Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, said boaters should reduce speed when near marine mammals.

“They need to operate at a no-wake speed, so they would typically put their engine in neutral when the whales approach or try to pass them,” Uttal said.

This year, the Marine Mammal Center has found three dead whales between Mendocino County and the San Mateo-Santa Cruz County border. Their injuries suggested they were struck by boats.

NOAA has a voluntary program encouraging boaters to slow down for whales. The agency said reducing speed to 10 knots or less significantly lowers the risk of fatal ship strikes.