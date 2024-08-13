© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Federal agency urges boaters to slow down to protect migrating whales in Monterey Bay

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published August 13, 2024 at 3:37 PM PDT
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is calling on boaters to slow down near shore to avoid collisions with whales migrating through Monterey Bay.

Monterey Bay, a protected national marine sanctuary, is a vital feeding ground for migrating whales like humpbacks. However, it’s also a busy shipping area, where large vessels share the waters with these marine giants.

Lisa Uttal, a spokesperson with NOAA’s Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, said boaters should reduce speed when near marine mammals.

“They need to operate at a no-wake speed, so they would typically put their engine in neutral when the whales approach or try to pass them,” Uttal said.

This year, the Marine Mammal Center has found three dead whales between Mendocino County and the San Mateo-Santa Cruz County border. Their injuries suggested they were struck by boats.

NOAA has a voluntary program encouraging boaters to slow down for whales. The agency said reducing speed to 10 knots or less significantly lowers the risk of fatal ship strikes.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
