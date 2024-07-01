Recent sewage spills in SLO County could pose long-term threat to local marine life

Environmentalists warn that recent sewage spills off the coast of San Luis Obispo County could have lasting effects on local marine life.

About 7,600 gallons of sewage spilled into Morro Bay Harbor and an estimated 100 gallons in a section of Pismo Beach within two weeks.

Jasmine Fournier from the Ocean Sewage Alliance, a group dedicated to eliminating ocean sewage and wastewater pollution, said bacteria in sewage that is harmful to human health is likely to die within a couple days.

However, she emphasized that pollutants like microplastics and pharmaceuticals can have a long-term impact on marine life.

“That all isn’t just disappearing,” Fournier said. “It stays within the marine ecosystem and it’s really damaging to those environments.”

According to National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), animals that consume microplastics can face developmental delays and increased vulnerability to disease. The Ocean Sewage Alliance reports that animals ingesting pharmaceuticals from sewage spills can experience decreased growth rates.

Fournier said more investment in infrastructure projects could prevent future spills.

The County told KCBX the spills will have no long term environmental impact.