Downtown San Luis Obispo parking rates will decrease starting this month

KCBX | By Sarina Grossi
Published July 5, 2024 at 3:08 PM PDT
Parking in downtown San Luis Obispo will be less expensive starting Monday.

Parking rates in downtown garages will fall from $3 to $2 an hour. The new maximum rate for a full day will be $8.

Jennifer Rice is the deputy director of Mobility Services for the city. She said parking rates were lowered so more people could visit the area and shop at small businesses.

“We want them here and not to have the rates be something that's prohibitive for them to be coming into the downtown,” Rice said.

Though garage rates will be decreased, Rice said the city will be getting rid of the temporary free Sunday and free first-hour parking programs.

Street parking on central downtown roads will decrease from $4 to $2.75. Meanwhile, parking outside of the main downtown area will now be $2.25. According to Rice, people will also be able to park on local streets for longer -- for up to three hours.

Rice said the reduced parking rates came after the city surveyed the community on their parking needs.
