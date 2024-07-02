© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Seafloor mapping project in San Luis Obispo County sets stage for offshore wind development

KCBX | By Sarina Grossi
Published July 2, 2024 at 3:46 PM PDT
A seafloor mapping project is underway off San Luis Obispo County’s coast, and the data collected will help determine the location of an offshore wind development.

The crew aboard the seafloor mapping vessel is exploring an area about 22 miles offshore starting this week. They’re gathering information to decide where the floating wind turbines should be anchored. The turbines will eventually provide electricity for the land through cables.

The technology uses low-energy sound-based equipment to scan for vulnerable marine life habitats and soil conditions.

Tyler Studds is the CEO of Golden State Wind, the project overseeing the survey. He said it will ensure the turbines do not interfere with the local environment.

“It's really helping us to permit the project and design a project that can avoid and minimize potential impacts on resources,” Studds said.

He also said the surveys would help them understand the layout of the seafloor and what areas could support the anchors that carry the floating wind turbines.

“It also helps us to engineer the project by understanding the properties of the soil and the seabed, gives us information about the qualities of those soils,” Studds said.

Aboard the mapping vessel, the Go Adventurer, trained crew members will also look out for marine life and stop the ship if necessary. It will also travel at a slow speed of 10 knots to avoid any disturbances to habitats.
Tags
Environment and Energy offshore windSan Luis Obispo Countymarine life
