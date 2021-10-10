marine life

-
Leatherback sea turtles are now listed under California’s Endangered Species Act after a deciding vote by the state’s Fish and Game Commission. KCBX’s Rachel Showalter has more about how this impacts the species and local fisheries.
The theme for Earth Day 2021 is Restore Our Earth, which focuses on natural processes, emerging green technologies, and innovative thinking that can…
As clean-up efforts continue off the Gaviota Coast, officials say no oily water has been recovered since last week. More than 14-thousand gallons of oily…