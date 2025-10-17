© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

Secret cinemas, marine protection & an author's local family history.

By David McAbee
Published October 17, 2025 at 9:15 AM PDT
David McAbee sits with Bob Whiteford, one of the owners of Insomniac Video, to talk about the rise, and eventual fall, of the beloved video store and how he’s now teaming up with The Palm Theatre to bring back a little movie magic through Insomniac Secret Cinema.

BobWhiteford.mp3

Then, Gianna Patchen returns with another edition of People and the Planet. She speaks with Sandy Alesworth and Steph Wald about the Point Sal Marine Protection Program.

GiannaPatchen.mp3

And finally, Brian Reynolds talks with author and entrepreneur Mike Miner about his new book Heroes, Rogues, and Wisdom: A 20th Century American Family History.

BrianReynolds.mp3

