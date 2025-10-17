Secret cinemas, marine protection & an author's local family history.

David McAbee sits with Bob Whiteford, one of the owners of Insomniac Video, to talk about the rise, and eventual fall, of the beloved video store and how he’s now teaming up with The Palm Theatre to bring back a little movie magic through Insomniac Secret Cinema.

BobWhiteford.mp3 Listen • 23:59

Then, Gianna Patchen returns with another edition of People and the Planet. She speaks with Sandy Alesworth and Steph Wald about the Point Sal Marine Protection Program.

GiannaPatchen.mp3 Listen • 17:21

And finally, Brian Reynolds talks with author and entrepreneur Mike Miner about his new book Heroes, Rogues, and Wisdom: A 20th Century American Family History.