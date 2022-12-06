Chumash leader concerned about "industrialization of the ocean" ahead of offshore wind lease sale

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) is holding a lease sale for offshore wind projects off the coast of California today. Three of the five areas of ocean are off the coast of Morro Bay, in an area that’s culturally significant to local indigenous tribes.

The state's coastline is known for its biodiverse ecosystem filled with a variety of species like seals, sea lions, whales and many more. Over the years, many of the marine animals of the Pacific Ocean have become culturally significant resources for local indigenous communities, including the Northern Chumash and Salinan tribes.

"That's what is spectacular about the ocean is all of our amazing whales,” Sage Walker said.

Violet Sage Walker is the chairwoman for the Northern Chumash Tribal Council. She’s a supporter of wind energy projects generally, but has concerns about how they will be implemented locally. She has been working closely with BOEM to make sure the wind farms don’t disrupt the beauty and resources of the central coast’s waters.

“We want to make sure that the offshore wind is done in a way that is compatible with our lifestyle and our values, which is really important to us,” Sage Walker said.

The Morro Bay Wind Energy area alone is projected to eventually produce more energy than the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant, which accounts for about 9% of the state’s energy portfolio. It’s also estimated to bring about 600 jobs to both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties in the near-term.

Sage Walker acknowledges the benefits of what offshore wind can bring to California, but she’s also concerned the Central Coast could lose much of its diverse, culturally-significant marine life from the construction of these projects.

noaa.gov / The Northern Chumash Tribal Council has been instrumental in developing the proposed Central Coast Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary, adjacent to the Morro Bay Wind Energy Area.

“My main concern is how the wildlife is going to be affected by the industrialization of the ocean, which means seismic, acoustic and any type of blasting that will be [used],” Sage Walker said.

Local marine researchers agree that there will be impacts on the ocean ecosystem, but there isn’t enough research confirming that it would be a major threat to marine species. Right now, one of their biggest concerns is whale-ship collisions around the construction sites.

Sage Walker said with these concerns in mind, she wants to have this conversation now, before construction begins.

“I'm hoping we didn't go from the foe of offshore oil spills and all these things that we've been dealing with for the past 40 years to another one,” Sage Walker said.

The Morro Bay Wind Energy Area also encompasses the local Salinan tribe's ancestral land. The tribe did not respond to requests for comment on this story.

The lease sale starts at 7a.m. this morning, and you can follow along here.