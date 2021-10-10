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The Department of Interior agreed to pay an energy company more than $111 million to abandon plans to build offshore wind near Morro Bay.
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At an offshore wind summit this week in Southern California, State leaders said the industry is still moving forward with development off the Central and Northern Coast despite political and legal pushback at the federal level.
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One of the three companies involved in the Morro Bay Wind Energy project is hitting pause on surveying, a key initial step towards building wind turbines.
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The potential environmental impact of floating wind turbines off the Central Coast is coming into sharper focus.
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President Donald Trump has vowed to end the burgeoning off-shore wind power industry in the United States. That has major implications for the Central Coast, where three multi-billion-dollar wind farm projects are currently in the works.
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Two commercial fishing groups based in San Luis Obispo County are trying again to block an offshore wind development company from surveying the coastal waters of Morro Bay.
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Local government officials this week approved a pair of studies to consider the best place to build a port to support off-shore wind farms. The three sites currently under consideration are Port San Luis, the Cal Poly Pier and Morro Bay.
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Port San Luis Harbor in Avila Beach may support future offshore wind projects off the coast of Morro Bay. The Harbor District proposed to build a three to five acre port to help transport crews and equipment to offshore wind sites.
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A seafloor mapping project is underway off San Luis Obispo County’s coast, and the data collected will help determine the location of an offshore wind development.
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Central Coast fishermen filed a lawsuit over the planned offshore wind development off Morro Bay's coast.