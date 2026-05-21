State leaders reaffirm California offshore wind goals at Long Beach Summit

California officials and offshore wind industry leaders say the state is continuing plans for offshore wind development off the Central and Northern California coast despite federal opposition.

The discussion came during the Pacific Offshore Wind Summit held this week in Long Beach, where state leaders reaffirmed California’s goal of generating up to 25 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2045—enough to help power millions of homes. The proposed projects would place floating wind turbines roughly 20 miles offshore near Morro Bay and Humboldt Bay.

Supporters say offshore wind could help stabilize California’s electric grid by producing renewable energy overnight, when solar generation drops, while also creating thousands of jobs and expanding port infrastructure statewide.

The summit comes as the Trump Administration has taken steps to slow offshore wind development nationally.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Interior announced an agreement to pay two offshore wind companies a combined $900 million to terminate federal offshore wind leases, including the proposed Golden State Wind project off Morro Bay. Under the deal, lease holders could recover some lease costs if they invest in oil and gas projects instead.

Federal officials described the move as a shift toward more reliable and affordable energy sources. Still, offshore wind advocates say California remains committed to the industry’s long-term future.

State lawmakers last year approved more than $200 million for offshore wind-related port infrastructure projects. That funding marks the first installment of a $475 million Climate Bond that California voters authorized through Proposition 4 in 2024. Several California ports—including Port San Luis—are set to receive that support to assemble and deploy the floating wind turbines.

But major challenges remain before large-scale offshore wind development can move forward. Those include environmental permitting, transmission upgrades, financing, and concerns raised by commercial fishing groups and some coastal residents over potential impacts to marine ecosystems and ocean access, according to a press release from Offshore Wind California.