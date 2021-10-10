-
A new campground is nearing completion on Babe Lane in Avila Beach and local businesses are expecting to see a boost in customers when it opens.The Flying…
-
CalFire SLO crews responded Sunday morning to reports of a boat fire off Avila Beach. An engine overheated and the boat’s fire suppression system turned…
-
KCBX News' Central Coast Curious is an ongoing series for which we invite listeners to ask questions and the newsroom reports back with answers. Since we…
-
UPDATE: Thursday, 12:38 p.m.Vandenberg Air Force Base announced late Thursday morning that its beaches would resume normal operations because "the Tsunami…
-
As many as 1,500 homes could be built at Wild Cherry Canyon near Avila Beach if a new, controversial proposal gets approval. Avila Beach residents and…
-
The ongoing drought will soon affect your ability to enjoy a fire at a popular spot in San Luis Obispo County for toasting marshmallows and listening to…
-
This week's topics:Proposed camping facilities for Port San Luis and Avila BeachMontecito's Miramar hotel in line for an upgradeAmazon SLO continues to…