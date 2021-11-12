-
Marty Ross spent 50 years doing sales in the fashion industry, married and divorced 3 times, had two daughter, 3 grandchildren and then — after retiring —…
-
In this "best of" episode from August 2019, the Reluctant Therapist Elizabeth Barrett speaks with Dr. Lois Bristow ahead of her 90th birthday from Bend,…
-
Spiritualism is a religious practice that utilizes the work of mediums to bring forth messages from relatives who have passed over, to help guide and…
-
As our communities reopen, we continue to find our way back to our lives in all of the ways that they've changed, we've changed and the world has changed.…
-
In the world of childbirth, parenting and post-partum support, the role of fathers is often overlooked and undervalued. In honor of Father's Day, host…
-
For many couples, talking about the intimacy in their relationships can be challenging — which can lead to feelings of disconnect, isolation, frustration…
-
In an effort to stay informed many of us may be consuming more news than our mind can process. As the 24/7 news cycle has grown, so have the incidents of…
-
The first hour of life outside the womb is a special time when babies meet their parents for the first time and a family is formed. This is a…
-
When one consciously invests in life, the possible accomplishments are limitless. It is something Dr. Ryan Alaniz is keenly aware of. He is an associate…
-
For many, the path to adulthood has been drastically accelerated, and altered, over the last year with the pandemic and a rapidly changing social…
-
For many birthgivers, the childbirth process has become one that has not centered around the birthgiver, which is what Eri Guajardo Johnson strives…
-
Estrangement between a parent and an adult child is not uncommon, but the pain, shame, guilt, and embarassment surrounding a rift in a family causes many…