Embracing authenticity: San Luis Obispo’s drag scene finds its voice

Across San Luis Obispo, drag has moved from the margins into the spotlight, with local performers and private venues leading a cultural movement. The events reflect SLO’s evolving queer culture, blending art and identity in creative spaces—even as LGBTQ+ rights come under attack in other parts of the country.

Support for LGBTQ+ events and spaces has steadily increased in San Luis Obispo over the last decade, with year-round Pride celebrations, a rise in queer-owned businesses, and youth programs organized by the local Pride center. However, drag has only recently found a prominent place in the local cultural scene, attracting diverse audiences that include college students and senior citizens.

Local drag performers see their art as more than entertainment—it is a way to build community and promote inclusivity. Katie Pena, known in drag as Holly Pena, grew up immersed in the arts in San Luis Obispo. They describe drag as a creative outlet that combines their love for costuming, makeup, and performance.

“Doing the costuming, doing the makeup, coming up with the number, dancing, and choreography are just little bits of all the things I love to do. That’s why I love doing drag,” Pena said.

Alyssa Toledo Gray Gautereaux performing as Jackson Havoc.

While drag has become more visible and accepted in SLO, it faces growing opposition in other parts of the United States. According to GLAAD, over 120 drag events across 47 states faced protests or threats in 2022. Local performers, however, credit California’s Central Coast for providing a more welcoming environment.

“There’s this community of artists in SLO that I want to help steward into their full potential,” said Jackson Havoc, a performer who leads the House of Mellow Havoc. “I want to do that while being entertaining and showing people it’s a good time. We’re safe, we’re having fun, and you can do this too.”

Houses like the House of Mellow Havoc function as creative families, where performers collaborate under shared themes and styles. Havoc describes their personal journey with drag as an opportunity to explore aspects of identity that societal expectations once suppressed.

“I was born female and raised as a girl, but I wanted to go be a punk teen boy doing whatever I wanted and rebelling against society,” Havoc explained. “I didn’t get to do that because I was held to the standards that girls were held to. So, now that I’m an adult, drag has been an opportunity to play around with those things that I didn’t get to experience.”

Jade Iskander, whose drag persona is Melodrama, co-founded the House of Mellow Havoc. They highlight drag’s power to challenge stereotypes and create space for self-expression.

“So often we are caught up in how we want to present to others in our day-to-day because of what we’ve been told to be,” Iskander said. “But with drag, I get to be who I want to be. I get to express myself in a way that tells my story and allows me to be celebrated for it.”

Alyssa Toledo Jackson Havoc (R), a performer who leads the House of Mellow Havoc, on stage with the co-founder Jade Iskander (L), whose drag persona is Melodrama.

Though many drag events cater to adults, there is rising interest in family-friendly performances. These events provide opportunities to showcase the joy and creativity of drag while challenging misconceptions about the art form.

“People think drag is all about something sexual, but it’s not,” Pena said. “We have family-friendly shows too, where kids can just see the joy and creativity of it all.”

Producing drag shows in San Luis Obispo requires collaboration. Venues like Bang the Drum play an essential role, offering spaces and resources for performers.

Havoc believes the growing drag scene in SLO offers opportunities for individuals to explore their identities in a supportive environment.

“This growing community of LGBTQ people loves SLO,” Havoc said. “I think if folks just realized we are neighbors and are more similar to them than we are different, hopefully, that would create more understanding.”

For the performers and their audiences, San Luis Obispo’s drag scene is more than just a cultural phenomenon—it is a community dedicated to acceptance, creativity, and celebration. To learn more about the local drag community or upcoming events, visit the GALA Pride and Diversity Center or follow them on Instagram (@galapridecenter). You can also check out venues like Bang the Drum Brewery (@bangthedrumbrewery on Instagram) and Libertine Brewing Company (@libertinebrewing on Instagram) for updates on performances and other events.

This reporting is made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County.