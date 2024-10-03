Rugby Roots: SLO Women’s Rugby celebrates 20 Years of breaking barriers

The first documented rugby match in the United States was held in 1874 between McGill and Harvard universities in Boston. Fast forward to today, rugby has grown considerably across the nation, including among women. The San Luis Obispo (SLO) Women’s Rugby Club, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, has been an influential part of this movement.

Women’s rugby is one of the fastest-growing sports globally, with over 2.7 million female players, representing more than a quarter of the total rugby-playing population (World Rugby, 2023). The increasing visibility and success of the sport, exemplified by the U.S. women’s team winning bronze at the most recent Olympics and player Ilona Maher's social media presence empowering women in sports, highlight its rapid rise.

Sara Dechance SLO Women's Club playing against a team from Fresno.

Lindsey Graf, founder of SLO Women’s Rugby, reflected on the origins of the club with pride. The team was born out of her senior project at California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) after being encouraged by members of the men’s rugby team.

"The men’s team kept telling me, ‘You can’t keep playing with us; we need to start a women’s team, and we’ll help you do it. It’s time,’" Graf recalls.

Despite Cal Poly's initial resistance to integrating women's rugby into recreational sports, Graf and co-founder Amanda Weisin persisted, creating the team independently.

Graf notes that this resilience reflects a core aspect of women’s rugby culture.

“Rugby culture is inherently inclusive, welcoming players of all types, sizes, shapes, and temperaments,” Graf said.

The sport fosters a sense of belonging, establishing a family-like environment that is especially meaningful for those who might not have found acceptance elsewhere.

Morgan Moulis, a veteran player and tighthead prop, joined the team shortly after high school. Moulis shared that rugby was the first environment in which she felt her identity as a queer individual was celebrated rather than hidden.

Lindsey Graf SLO Women's Rugby Team celebrating after a game.

"For many, rugby is not just a sport but also a place to grow, feel safe, and be their authentic selves," she said.

The early days of SLO Women’s Rugby involved posting flyers in locker rooms and borrowing oversized jerseys from the SLO Men’s Rugby Club.

Graf reminisced about the emotional moment when the first official Cal Poly women’s team, comprised of players from the SLO Women’s Rugby Club like Elena Strom and Moulis, took the field.

"The first time I saw the Cal Poly women put on those jerseys and play, I cried," Graf said.

Although the team formally established itself as a club sport at Cal Poly in 2016, it was not until 2018 that they began participating in official league matches. Strom played a key role during this period.

"It took us two years to enter into a league. When I became president of the team, we had to have a tough conversation with the SLO women. We told them, ‘We love you; thank you so much for welcoming us into your club, but we want to go official.’ And that’s exactly what we did," she recounted.

The Cal Poly women's team, now entering its ninth official year, holds the title of College Rugby Association of America (CRAA) Division II National Spring Champions for 2024. As captain of SLO Women’s Rugby, Strom’s focus is now on maintaining a thriving adult women’s team in San Luis Obispo.

The club is preparing for its upcoming 15th season, which requires a roster of 15 players and several substitutes for each 80-minute match.

Sara Dechance SLO Women's Club team 2024 group photo.

When asked what keeps players coming back despite their demanding lives, Strom explains, "Rugby is the biggest confidence booster for women. It builds confidence in themselves, in life, and in what their bodies can do."

The SLO Women’s Rugby team recently celebrated their 20th anniversary at Tri-Tips, the largest sevens tournament on the West Coast. The club is committed to building on this legacy, encouraging more women to join. Strom's invitation is simple: "Just try it out. Come to practice, see how you like it. Most people are pleasantly surprised by how much fun it is, and how welcoming the community is."

To stay updated or get involved, follow SLO Women’s Rugby on Instagram at @SLOWomensRugby.