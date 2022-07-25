© 2022 KCBX
Playing With Food

Playing With Flavors for Beer

Published July 25, 2022 at 1:49 PM PDT
There's a little bit of Skippy in every batch! And it pairs well with the Raspberry Sour to make a PB&J.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The range of uniquely flavored beers at Central Coast Brewing
Fr. Ian Delinger

Beer has been around for a long time, about 13,000 years. It’s since been refined into stouts, pale ales, hefeweizens, lagers and other classic styles. But recently, the craft beer explosion has led to some pretty interesting flavors: Belgian fruited beers, milk stouts, orange wheat, habañero IPA, chocolate stouts and many more. Central Coast Brewing in San Luis Obispo has a very popular Peanut Butter Stout. Playing With Food met up with George and Matthew at CCB to find out how a Peanut Butter Stout is made…and why.
Canning Terrifico

Fr. Ian Delinger
