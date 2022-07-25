Playing With Flavors for Beer

Issues and Ideas is a show that features a wide variety of voices sharing their thoughts and perspectives about local people, issues and events on the Central Coast. You might hear a policy maker discussing new regulation, an artist sharing his creative process, an entrepreneur exploring sustainable business practices, or an author talking about her latest book.Regular contributors and segments include: the KCBX News team; travel correspondent Tom Wilmer's Journeys of Discovery; Father Ian Delinger's Playing With Food; Betsey Nash's The Grape Nut; Santa Barbara correspondent Beth Thornton; Literary Reviews by Brian Reynolds; Dr. Consuelo Meux's Nonprofit Story; along with many other occasional contributors from our Central Coast community. Carol Tangeman produces and edits the program.