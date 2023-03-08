Local food festival showcases women-owned businesses across SLO County

A local food festival is underway in San Luis Obispo County. It’s called At Her Table, and it showcases women-owned businesses in the food, beverage and lodging industry.

The first day of the festival on Monday featured Chef Rachel Ponce. She moved from Chicago to Paso Robles in 2017 and started a catering company called ‘Pair With Rachel Ponce’.

Day one of At Her Table took place in the middle of her soon-to-be restaurant, The Frunchroom in Paso Robles.

“We are here to celebrate At Our Table. It is – it's gonna be a worldwide event, but right now [the] Central Coast [is] celebrating all these female winemakers in culinary careers,” Ponce said.

The Frunchroom is still under construction, but it hosted the event on Monday anyway. The restaurant was cluttered with people, wine, and fresh food made by Ponce. She said she’s excited to pair her food with wine made by local women-owned wineries.

I wanted to celebrate female winemakers that maybe didn't have a tasting room or maybe you know, they have really low production, not that many people know about them and they're up and coming, they've been open for a year. So those are the people I concentrated on,” Ponce said.

Gabriela Fernandez / The Frunchroom entrance where At Her Table welcomed guests.

At Her Table featured local wineries like Arianna Wines, Tribeca Wine Collective, Bon Niche Cellars and Thibido Winery. Ponce said she’s grateful for the chance to empower other women in the community.

“It's not just about this space. It's about the whole community,” Ponce said.

Ponce said you do not have to be an owner to be featured at the festival. It extends to assistant winemakers, sous chefs and more.

The Frunchroom is set to officially open this summer. It’s a collaboration between her and her husband showcasing food from her hometown.

“When you come to the Frunchroom, get ready for some Chicago accents, Chicago food and the best time,” Ponce said.

At Her Table is ongoing until Sunday. Their website is AtHerTable.com.