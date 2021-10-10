Central Coast Wines

-
California voters will decide this fall on a dozen ballot measures, including one measure that would exempt gig companies from a law that makes it harder…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with grape grower Vic Roberts, owner of Victor Hugo Winery in Templeton, about the effects of smoke particles from recent…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer talks with wine producer Vic Roberts, owner of Victor Hugo Winery in Templeton, about transformations in the wine industry in…
Central Coast winemaker and grower Mike Sinor started working as a cellar-rat while attending Cal Poly State University back in the early 1990s. Today…
Brian Talley’s grandfather started farming in the Arroyo Grande Valley back in 1948. It was Brian’s dad who planted grapes in the early 1980s and…
When winemaker Bob Lindquist started Qupé Vineyards 35 years ago, there were only four California wineries producing Syrah. Today there are more than 75…
"One of the things that Champagne did wrong when they started putting out their marketing," says Jenna Congdon, the manager of The Station wine bar in San…
This is a presentation given by Jean-Pierre Wolff on "Sustainable Viticulture" as part of the Science After Dark series of the Central Coast STEM…
Winemakers come from all walks of life. Some are almond farmers who made the switch to grapes because it paid more. Some are artists, drawing on their…
Cal Poly graduate, Sean Christopher Weir visits with correspondent, Tom Wilmer about his book, The Mad Crush—A Memoir of Mythic Vines and Improbable…