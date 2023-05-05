A conversation with longtime Templeton, California grower, wine producer Vic Roberts

Vic Roberts and his wife, Leslie, planted their first vines in 1985 and today grow all their own grapes on 80 acres in the Templeton, California countryside at Victor Hugo Winery.

Come along and join Roberts for a conversation with correspondent Tom Wilmer about his journey and industry insights as an award winning wine producer.

Robert’s journey as a California Central Coast grape grower and wine producer in commenced back in 1982. Equipped with an enology degree (U.C. Davis, 1979), and 3 years of winery experience, Vic took a position at a new winery in the Paso Robles area.

The Roberts’s dream of owning their own vineyard and winery took its first step into reality in 1985 when he and Leslie planted 15 acres on the Templeton property that contains the family home and the Victor Hugo winery and tasting room is located in a renovated 100 year-old barn.

Tom Wilmer / Victor Hugo Winery on El Pomar Road in Templeton, CA.

More vineyards were added and today they farm 78-acres planted to Chardonnay, Zinfandel, Syrah, Petite Sirah, Viognier and 5 Bordeaux reds - Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Malbec, and Petit Verdot.

