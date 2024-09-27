Austin Hope, raising the bar with sustainably produced Central Coast grapes

Austin Hope is the owner and winemaker at Hope Family Wines, which was named “2022 American Winery of the Year” by Wine Enthusiast.

Austin’s namesake Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon is America’s fastest-growing luxury Cabernet Sauvignon with distribution in 42 countries, spanning North America, South America, Europe and Asia. In less than 10 years since its launch in 2017, Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon has grown to become one of the nation’s bestselling luxury Cabernet Sauvignons.

Hope Family Wines Hope on Park tasting room downtown Paso Robles, California

Hope Family Wines is one of the pioneering heritage wineries that helped spark the modern winemaking era in Paso Robles. Austin Hope grew up in Paso Robles as the son of winegrowers Chuck and Marlyn Hope, from whom he inherited his love and respect for the region.

The original labels were Liberty School and Treana. The namesake Austin Hope label was launched in 2000 with estate-grown Rhône-style wines. Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon was launched starting with the 2015 vintage—helping propel recognition for Paso Robles as a world-class region for Cabernet.

Hope Family Wines Hope on Park Tasting room interior downtown Paso Robles, California

In 1983, the Hopes helped spearhead the creation of the Paso Robles AVA, and 10 years later helped establish the Paso Robles Vintners & Growers Association (now the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance).

Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon is a wine that proudly champions Paso Robles as the world’s next great wine region, and it continues to gain global recognition as a standard bearer for luxury Paso Robles Cabernet.

Hope Family Wines today spans six brands that exemplify the world-class quality and diversity of Paso Robles: Austin Hope, Treana, Quest, AUSTIN, Liberty School and Troublemaker.

