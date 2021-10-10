California Wine

-
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and one local winery is remembering a family member lost to suicide.Sean Stilson was a third generation…
-
Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with Joel Peterson, executive director with the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance; Jason Haas, partner and general…
-
The Phillips family homesteaded in Lodi, California shortly after the conclusion of the Civil War. Fruits, vegetables and grapes were staple family crops…
-
The Panella family has been farming in the Lodi region since the 1930s. Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a conservation with Heather and Dan Panella,…
-
-
Vern Vierra grew up on the family farm in Acampo, California near Lodi. Vierra opened St. Jorge Winery in 2009, named in honor of his grandfather.…
-
Lodi, California’s Mayor Mark Chandler talks about Lodi’s 150-year history as a premier grape growing region. Chandler shares insights on “Lodi Rules”…
-
The Mettler Family started growing grapes in Lodi, California back in 1899. In 1999 Larry Mettler launched Mettler Family Vineyards winery. Ahead of the…
-
Georgia Lerner, owner of Harney Lane Winery in Lodi, California talks about her family’s 120-year legacy as growers, and producers of award-winning…
-
Lodi wine grape growers since the late 1800’s, Steve Felton and his sixth-generation has evolved the family growing operations to embrace fine crafted…