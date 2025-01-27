© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Playing With Food

Making Wine in the Garage?

By Fr. Ian Delinger
Published January 27, 2025 at 1:49 PM PST
The vibe on the first night of the Garagiste Festival in Atascadero
1 of 8  — PWF - Garagiste 01.jpg
Taylor Matheson, winemaker at Cutbow Winery, showing off his outdoorsy labels on his 2022 Grenache.
2 of 8  — PWF - Garagiste 02.jpg
The crowd at the first night of the Garagiste Festival just kept growing.
3 of 8  — PWF - Garagiste 03.jpg
These bottles indicate that earnestness and seriousness of the tastings!
4 of 8  — PWF - Garagiste 04.jpg
Doug Minnick and Stewart McLennan, co-founders of the Garagiste Festival
5 of 8  — PWF - Garagiste 05.jpg
Diego & Cc Aguerre, winemakers and owners of Loom Wines in Templeton
6 of 8  — PWF - Garagiste 06.jpg
Colby and Fio Derodeff, winemakers and owners of Rockbound Cellars.
7 of 8  — PWF - Garagiste 07.jpg
The Saturday event in Paso Robles featured many more wineries and many more discerning patrons!
8 of 8  — PWF - Garagiste 08.jpg
Are you making wine in your garage? Then you may be considered “garagsiste”. But instead of in being a pejorative term, the Garagiste Festival in North San Luis Obispo County celebrates wines from wineries that produce fewer than 1,500 cases annually. (And they aren’t really made in the garage!)

Tags
Playing With Food California Winesmall farmersPaso Robles vineyards
Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian Delinger currently serves as Rector at St Stephen's Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo. He was born on the Central Coast, and was raised in both rural western Nebraska and on the Central Coast. He studied Chemistry at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. Then, he moved to the Silicon Valley where he was as a project manager in a consulting firm which specializes in environmental, health and safety issues for the semiconductor manufacturing industry and other high technology industries, followed by a couple of stints in corporate events management and marketing.
See stories by Fr. Ian Delinger
