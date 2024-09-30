Playing With Wine
WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) offers several levels of wine knowledge certification.
The course includes exercises and experiences to improve knowledge and understanding of wines.
The Playing With Food Team arrived just in time for the food and wine pairing portion of the course.
Six wines were paired with salty (salt), sour (lemon), umami (Parmesan cheese), fat (smoked salmon), sweet (meringue and stroopwaffle) and finally chili (ghost pepper potato chips).
The six wines paired with food came from all over the world.
Melanie Webber teaches WSET Level 1 and Level 2 courses at Broken Earth Winery on a regular basis.
Fr. Ian Delinger