Playing With Food

Playing With Wine

By Fr. Ian Delinger
Published September 30, 2024 at 1:53 PM PDT
WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) offers several levels of wine knowledge certification.
WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) offers several levels of wine knowledge certification.
The course includes exercises and experiences to improve knowledge and understanding of wines.
The course includes exercises and experiences to improve knowledge and understanding of wines.
The Playing With Food Team arrived just in time for the food and wine pairing portion of the course.
The Playing With Food Team arrived just in time for the food and wine pairing portion of the course.
Six wines were paired with salty (salt), sour (lemon), umami (Parmesan cheese), fat (smoked salmon), sweet (meringue and stroopwaffle) and finally chili (ghost pepper potato chips).
Six wines were paired with salty (salt), sour (lemon), umami (Parmesan cheese), fat (smoked salmon), sweet (meringue and stroopwaffle) and finally chili (ghost pepper potato chips).
The six wines paired with food came from all over the world.
The six wines paired with food came from all over the world.
Melanie Webber teaches WSET Level 1 and Level 2 courses at Broken Earth Winery on a regular basis.
Melanie Webber teaches WSET Level 1 and Level 2 courses at Broken Earth Winery on a regular basis.
Wine. It’s all around us. And there’s so much to learn! There are classes at Broken Earth Winery in Paso Robles which include learning the basics and tasting the varietals, but also pairing food and wine!

Playing With Food
Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian Delinger currently serves as Rector at St Stephen's Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo. He was born on the Central Coast, and was raised in both rural western Nebraska and on the Central Coast. He studied Chemistry at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. Then, he moved to the Silicon Valley where he was as a project manager in a consulting firm which specializes in environmental, health and safety issues for the semiconductor manufacturing industry and other high technology industries, followed by a couple of stints in corporate events management and marketing.
