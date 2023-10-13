Central Coast wine company introduces sustainable alternative to glass bottles

A Central Coast wine company is packaging their products with paper bottles to introduce an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional glass wine bottles.

In King City, Monterey Wine Company, is teaming up with British company, Frugalpac, to introduce what they call the “Frugal Bottle”.

Fred Ordway with Monterey Wine Company said this bottle looks like a regular glass one, except it’s made from strong cardboard and recyclable paper.

“You can hit yourself on the head with it and it won't hurt you. But this is a very solid can; you wouldn't be able to crush it with your hand,” Ordway said.

Ordway said paper wine bottles are a solution to the environmental impacts of glass. Producing glass bottles uses a lot of energy and it’s tough to recycle them.

“It gets crushed for filling potholes, mixed in with bitumen or, as is the sad case, it gets thrown into a landfill.”

According to Frugalpac, the Frugal bottle is made out of easily recyclable materials and has a carbon footprint up to six times lower than a glass bottle.

Ordway said he understands why some people might be reluctant to give paper wine bottles a chance, but it’s a necessary step towards sustainability for the local wine industry.

“This packaging also addresses this new generation of conscious consumers when it comes to the environment,” he said.

Ordway said Monterey Wine Company expects to start producing paper wine bottles in the spring of 2024.