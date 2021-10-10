-
South Monterey County art center Sol Treasures is putting on a summer camp this year themed around Japanese culture. Staff say their goal is to mold kids…
$300,000 of redevelopment funding is being used to upgrade King City High School’s historic Robert Stanton Theater.Now discussions are underway to secure…
King City is a town with just under 15,000 residents at the southern end of the Salinas Valley in Monterey County. It’s an agricultural-focused community,…
Located at the southern end of the Salinas Valley, King City in Monterey County is the first California city to outfit all of its police officers with…
In 2005, California passed a law allowing local governments to pool the electricity demand of their residents and then buy and sell electricity on their…
With a heat wave on the horizon, public safety officials along the Central Coast are reminding residents and visitors celebrating Independence Day that…
The California gas tax that took effect on November 1 is raising money for transportation projects across the state. Cities, towns and counties are…
54 people were arrested last week in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation targeting areas in Central California. ICE officials said…
A major Central Coast transportation agency is making moves to cut down on its operating costs. Monterey-Salinas Transit, which runs south to Paso Robles,…