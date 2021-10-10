-
South Monterey County art center Sol Treasures is putting on a summer camp this year themed around Japanese culture. Staff say their goal is to mold kids…
-
South Monterey County art center Sol Treasures is putting on a summer camp this year themed around Japanese culture. Staff say their goal is to mold kids…
-
$300,000 of redevelopment funding is being used to upgrade King City High School’s historic Robert Stanton Theater.Now discussions are underway to secure…
-
April 7 is International Beaver Day and the San Luis Obispo Beaver Brigade is celebrating this year by participating in the first free, virtual California…
-
Mercy Air's primary mission is to support U.S. Army Reserve operations at Fort Hunter Liggett but they also respond to civilian casualties in Monterey and…
-
The California State Library system is sending nearly 5,000 WiFi hotspots and Chromebooks to libraries across the state.More than 100 libraries in…
-
A section of State Route 1 just south of Big Sur was washed away by a debris flow following heavy rains; the roadway remains closed as Caltrans assesses…
-
The Monterey County Board of Supervisors tried to clear up any misunderstandings about the timing and rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations this week. At its…
-
1/29/21 UPDATEJust a few dozen Central Coast residents remain without power this morning as PG&E and SoCalEdison continue to clean up damage from this…
-
On the December 21 edition of Issues & Ideas, we'll hear a report on how some GOP lawmakers in California oppose business shutdowns because they say…