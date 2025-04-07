State closes crab fisheries along Monterey County and Central Coast to protect migrating humpbacks

California is closing dungeness crab fisheries along Monterey County and the Central Coast to protect migrating humpback whales. According to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the goal is to keep humpbacks from getting entangled in crab gear as they return to feed along the coast.

Starting April 15, commercial dungeness crab fishing will be banned from Santa Cruz County to the Mexico border. Recreational crab traps will also be restricted in Monterey County.

Marine Biologist Nancy Black with Monterey Bay Whale Watch said she’s seen too many whales get caught in gear, so she is glad the state is taking action.

“I think it’s really very good news that they finally have realized that this is a prime area for the whales to feed, and they should not have a fishing overlap in those prime feeding areas,” Black said.

Humpback whales were nearly wiped out by commercial whaling in the 1960s but have rebounded under federal protections. Still, some populations that pass through California are listed as endangered or threatened.

The new rules stay in place until further notice. The next risk assessment is expected by the end of April.

