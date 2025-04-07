© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
State closes crab fisheries along Monterey County and Central Coast to protect migrating humpbacks

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published April 7, 2025 at 11:56 AM PDT
Humpback whale breaching on California coast.
NOAA Fisheries
Humpback whale breaching on California coast.

California is closing dungeness crab fisheries along Monterey County and the Central Coast to protect migrating humpback whales. According to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the goal is to keep humpbacks from getting entangled in crab gear as they return to feed along the coast.

Starting April 15, commercial dungeness crab fishing will be banned from Santa Cruz County to the Mexico border. Recreational crab traps will also be restricted in Monterey County.

Marine Biologist Nancy Black with Monterey Bay Whale Watch said she’s seen too many whales get caught in gear, so she is glad the state is taking action.

“I think it’s really very good news that they finally have realized that this is a prime area for the whales to feed, and they should not have a fishing overlap in those prime feeding areas,” Black said.

Humpback whales were nearly wiped out by commercial whaling in the 1960s but have rebounded under federal protections. Still, some populations that pass through California are listed as endangered or threatened.

The new rules stay in place until further notice. The next risk assessment is expected by the end of April.
Tags
Environment and Energy california department fish and wildlifewhalesDungeness crabMonterey CountyCentral Coast
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
