Scientists investigate a rare pygmy sperm whale stranding on Pismo Beach

Researchers are investigating a pygmy sperm whale that recently washed up on Pismo Beach– a rare sight on the California coast.

California State Parks spotted the 10.5-foot whale on early Valentine's Day morning and alerted the Marine Mammal Center. Scientists and volunteers from the Center and Channel Islands Cetacean Research Unit responded, performing a necropsy– or animal autopsy– to determine the cause of death.

Aliah Meza with the Marine Mammal Center in San Luis Obispo said the whale had minor skin abrasions, likely from rolling in the surf, but the reason it stranded remains unclear. Researchers collected tissue samples for further analysis.

“Since this species usually is found offshore the California Coast, and they are deep diving tooth whales, there isn't a lot known about them,” Meza said. “So, the samples will definitely provide a lot of information for the future.”

Meza said test results should be available in a few weeks. After the examination, the whale was left to decompose naturally, providing food for small fish, birds, and crustaceans.

The last reported pygmy sperm whale stranding in California was in 2021.

