FEMA encourages Central Coast residents to apply for post-storm federal aid

Almost a month after the worst of the winter storms, federal representatives are still in the Central Coast counties to facilitate applications for federal aid.

Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have been touring the Central Coast since the worst of the storms last month. Their job is to make sure people affected by the storm are utilizing their recovery centers and applying for the assistance they need.

San Luis Obispo - Office of Emergency Services Twitter / @slocountyoes / San Luis Obispo's storm recovery center distributing supplies to those who need it.

“If you've had damages, please go ahead, register with FEMA, and let us make the determination as to whether or not you're eligible for assistance,” FEMA’s Media Relations Specialist, Renee Bafalis said.

It is estimated that San Luis Obispo, Monterey and Santa Barbara Counties are facing about $220 million in damage, with Santa Barbara County accounting for the most damage at about $150 million.

Houses, farms, businesses, and highways were damaged or destroyed by the storm. Bafalis said she wanted to make sure everyone who needs aid applies for it, including people who are undocumented.

“We really encourage anyone and everyone documented or undocumented that have had damages or suffered any losses to please come into our Recovery Center to register with FEMA,” Bafalis said.

Bafalis said anyone affected by the storm can apply for aid, but if you are an undocumented resident you can only register for assistance if you were living with a documented person at the time of the storm.

“We have representatives there that can sort of walk you through the process. They can make sure that if you have any questions, we can answer those questions," Bafalis said.

"If you have to write an appeal letter, we can help you write that appeal. If we need further documentation, we can help you to figure out what that documentation is. They become your advocate.”

Right now there are five disaster recovery centers across SLO, Santa Barbara and Monterey Counties. Residents can check each county’s website for locations and hours.

Bafalis urged people to register online before coming into the disaster centers because it makes things easier for everyone. Representatives will be able to automatically pull up your file, see what situation you’re in, and assist you with whatever questions you may have.

She said disaster survivor assistance teams are also going door to door throughout the central coast helping people register for aid. But, you can also do it yourself online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

