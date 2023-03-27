As storm-evacuated Pajaro residents return home, more rain prolongs cleanup efforts

Some Monterey County residents are returning home after a series of winter storms brought damage to the County. It broke the region’s Pajaro Levee, causing widespread flooding throughout the Pajaro community, forcing residents to evacuate.

Now the County is facing more rainfall and a prolonged cleanup process.

Some Pajaro residents are back in their homes this weekend, while others are still staying at a nearby emergency shelter. As of Monday, the shelter was housing nearly 350 people.

Sister Rosa Dolores, a nun who works at a local parish, is helping with recovery efforts.

Monterey County Instagram / @montereycountyca / Volunteers and community members working to remove debris around the Pajaro region.

She recently joined families who had to evacuate as they walked through their storm-damaged homes. She said many people are unable to return because of mold and found herself advising lots of families to get rid of their carpets.

“Even if you clean it, it's not going to be clean and it's probably going to generate some illnesses for those who are staying,” Sister Rosa said.

Sister Rosa said many of the people affected are farm workers who are also now dealing with job insecurity. Flood waters flowed into local farms, leaving many workers without a job.

Luis Alejo is a Monterey County Supervisor who represents Pajaro. He said he’s working to help local renters by setting up an eviction moratorium for people who can’t make rent right now.

“That would at least give some stability so that residents are not facing eviction in the next several months,” Alejo said.

Alejo said if the eviction moratorium passes, renters wouldn’t have to pay rent until June. The County’s Board will be voting on it tomorrow at 10:30 AM.

Supervisor Alejo said the County is also continuing to clean up debris across the Pajaro area. The flooding caused the belongings of residents to spill into local streets.

Meanwhile, Rainfall is expected tomorrow until Wednesday, but so far the National Weather Service has only issued a wind advisory for the County until 2PM tomorrow.