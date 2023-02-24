Winter weather hazards return to the Central Coast

Heavy rain, winds and even snowfall are hitting the Central Coast, posing threats to people and property.

There’s a tornado warning in Santa Barbara County. The most vulnerable areas are north of Vandenberg Space Force Base, specifically Casmalia. The county is asking residents to go to an interior room or closet on the lowest floor of a building, and to avoid windows. If you are outdoors or in a vehicle, go into a building and protect yourself from flying debris.

San Luis Obispo County is seeing heavy rain as well. The county has issued a flood advisory, asking residents to stay aware of winter weather and avoid travel.

SLO County’s Office of Emergency Services is asking Oceano residents who live south of Highway 1 to remain alert, and be prepared to evacuate to higher ground in case flooding occurs. The County says heavy rain could cause the Arroyo Creek Levee to spillover and cause flooding in the area.

For more information you can visit readyslo.org for SLO County, readysbc.org for Santa Barbara County, and weather.gov for the National Weather Service.

You can also check CalTrans District 5’s website for highway conditions on the Central Coast. The agency posts updates on their Twitter, @CalTransD5 and their Facebook page, CalTrans Central Coast District 5.

And, several roads and highways have been closed throughout the Central Coast as of this morning:

San Luis Obispo County:

Arroyo Grande



Upper Lopez Canyon Rd is closed (due to water crossings running too high)

Atascadero



Los Palos Rd and Santa Barbara Rd closed (due to flooding)

Paso Robles



Penman Springs Rd is closed due to flooding

Cholame Valley Rd, from McMillan Rd to HWY 46 is open, with “FLOODED” signage posted

Santa Barbara County:

Santa Ynez / Buellton



Alisal Road

North Refugio Rd, 4.5 miles south of HWY 246

Figueroa Mountain Rd is closed 6.5 miles North of HWY 154

Santa Maria



W. Main St is closed at Guadalupe Dunes Park

South Coast Mountains



Gibraltar Rd

Stagecoach from Paradise to HWY 154

El Camino Cielo from HWY 154 to Gibraltar

Santa Barbara / Montecito



E Mountain Dr from Coyote Rd to Colf Springs

Padero Ln Bridge Closure

South Monterey County:

