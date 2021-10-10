-
The first winter rains are expected this weekend along the Central Coast, posing a potential concern for homes along a hillside in Pismo Beach, scorched…
-
Local restaurant owners have been under pressure since the start of the coronavirus pandemic; now the colder temperatures and rain will bring new…
-
A Cal Poly dorm is closed for the next several months due to a recent mudslide behind the building. 275 student residents of Fremont Hall are moving out…
-
Stormy weather continues to affect the Central Coast, with minor flooding in areas of San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties. KCBX spoke with PG&E…
-
UPDATE: October 31, 2016October was a very wet month for the Central Coast, bringing widespread above-average rainfall totals to Monterey, San Luis Obispo…
-
What a difference a year makes.In 2014, record-breaking heat hit the Amgen Tour of California participants during their stops in San Luis Obispo…
-
It won't be in time for this weekend's storm, but a local group is helping people install rain barrels through a partnership with local wineries and…
-
The most recent climate charts from the scientists at NOAA show we're likely to have a wetter-than-normal start to the New Year. This is the first time in…
-
All of the wet weather the Central Coast is receiving this December has put an official end to fire season in the Los Padres National Forest, something…
-
Clean-up and utility crews were hard at work throughout the Central Coast Friday, in the wake of Thursday night's big storm. Strong winds and heavy rain…