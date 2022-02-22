KCBX News Update: Warming center opens in SLO, and SLO County COVID cases drop significantly

CAPSLO to open warming center amid Central Coast rain forecast

The Central Coast saw some rain today, leading the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo (CAPSLO) to open its warming center tonight.

The SLO City Warming Center at 40 Prado Homeless Services Center opens when temperatures reach 38 degrees Fahrenheit or lower, or if the National Weather Service forecasts a 50% or greater chance of rain.

The window for people to arrive at the shelter is 7p.m. to 9p.m. tonight, and it will provide shelter until 6a.m. tomorrow morning.

CAPSLO also provides hot showers and hot meals, according to Homeless Services Director Jack Lahey.

Masks are required inside the facility, even though SLO County’s indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people expired last week. CAPSLO says there are other COVID-19 precautions such as HEPA filters inside the facility.

More information is available at capslo.org .

SLO County reports 10 new COVID deaths, active cases drop to 738

The active coronavirus case count in San Luis Obispo County has dropped significantly, according to data released today .

Public health officials reported 315 new cases of the virus since Friday, bringing the total active case count to 738 – a drop of 439 since Friday.

Officials also reported 10 more deaths due to the virus, bringing the total official death toll in the county to 442.

21 people are hospitalized because of the virus, and two of them are in the ICU.

As for vaccination rates in SLO County, 67% of residents have gotten both shots, 73.6% have gotten at least one and 26.4% are unvaccinated.