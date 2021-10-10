-
A group of non-profit legal firms are filing a lawsuit against the City of San Luis Obispo seeking to end alleged criminalization of homelessness by the…
About 10 percent of all adults in SLO County are suffering from substance abuse disorders, according to Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo…
San Luis Obispo County homelessness prevention advocates say they’re seeing an increase in elderly people seeking their services.Rent costs in San Luis…
Last year California’s homeless population climbed to 150,000, the most in the nation. Already communities have been struggling throughout the state to…
$5.5 million dollars was awarded to San Luis Obispo County homeless agencies and organizations this week. It came from a pool of hundreds of millions in…
An anonymous donor is offering up a $250,000 toward San Luis Obispo County's planned Homeless Services Center. It a matching grant, which means an…