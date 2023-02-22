SLO County homeless services centers open warming centers amid low temperatures

Winter weather has returned to the Central Coast. The National Weather Service says heavy snow is coming to SLO and Santa Barbara Counties mountains tonight, bringing strong winds into neighboring cities.

It’s estimated a few inches of snow will fall as low as 1,000 feet in elevation, with winds as strong as 55 miles per hour until Saturday.

The NWS says travel will be difficult throughout the Central Coast tonight through Saturday. They’re encouraging people to put extra food, water and a flashlight in their car in case of an emergency.

Local governments are also warning residents to be careful near the ocean. There's a chance of large waves that can endanger people in or near the water, along with boats.

Homeless services centers are preparing for the weather by opening warming centers.

40 Prado Homeless Services Center in SLO has 20 beds available. The nonprofit says it will be providing guests with hot showers, meals and a warm place to sleep. Check-in is between 7 to 9p.m. tonight.

5 Cities Homeless Coalition's warming center will be at a different location this week. They’re moving services from their normal location in Grover Beach to 800 West Branch Street in Arroyo Grande. The center will be open tonight through Friday, and check-in is between 5:30 and 8p.m.

Both facilities are accepting donations and volunteers. More information on local weather conditions is online at weather.gov.