Winter storm brings flood, wind concerns to Central Coast during holiday season

A powerful winter storm is expected to impact California’s Central Coast this week, bringing the potential for heavy rain, flooding and damaging winds as multiple atmospheric rivers move through the region.

The National Weather Service has issued flood watches and high wind watches for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Monterey Counties, beginning Tuesday and continuing into midweek.

Forecasters say periods of heavy rain could cause flooding in low-lying areas, rising creeks and streams, and urban flooding until Wednesday. Officials warn that debris flows and mudslides are possible near recent wildfire burn scars, including areas affected by the Madre and Gifford fires.

Anita Konopa with San Luis Obispo County’s Office of Emergency Services urged residents and travelers to use caution once the rain begins.

“There is a risk of mudslides, flooding and debris flows, particularly in the burn scar areas,” Konopa said. “Once the rain starts, don’t be out on the road.”

In Santa Barbara County, fire officials are also advising people to stay clear of creeks and rivers as rainfall intensifies.

“Those embankments can give way as they become more saturated,” said Capt. Scott Safechuck with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. “Always keep a distance from those creeks and rivers and be prepared for power outages.”

In addition to heavy rain, strong winds are expected across the Central Coast. Wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour, with gusts up to 80 miles per hour, are forecast along the coast, through inland valleys and over higher terrain. The winds could down tree branches, cause power outages and make travel hazardous.

The National Weather Service urges residents to avoid driving through flooded roadways and monitor weather alerts as conditions change throughout the week.

