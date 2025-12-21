Protest targets SLO County Sheriff ahead of meeting on ICE collaboration

Protestors stood along Highway 1 near the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office December 21, holding signs and chanting slogans against Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

Organizers said that their goal was to put pressure on the Sheriff’s department ahead of a public meeting this January about collaborating with ICE.

The protest was put together by the activist groups Cambria Indivisible and SLO 50501.

California’s TRUTH act requires SLO County to hold a public meeting if local law enforcement has provided ICE access to a person in the previous year. The last public meeting was held almost two years ago.

The Sheriff’s Office has said they’ve scheduled a Truth Act Forum for next month on January 27, during the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Organizer Jesse Hudson said they’ll be out protesting near the Sheriff’s office every Sunday until that meeting.

“We want the SLO sheriff to stop cooperating with ICE,” Hudson said. “We want them to fulfill the state mandated requirements of holding this forum.”

KCBX was not able to reach the Sheriff’s Office in time for comment.