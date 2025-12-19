Holiday events light up San Luis Obispo County through New Year’s

San Luis Obispo County is offering a packed lineup of holiday and winter events, drawing both visitors and locals to destinations across the Central Coast.

Winter is another busy season throughout the county, with seasonal attractions already underway and major events scheduled into January. One of the most popular traditions takes place on New Year’s Day, when crowds gather along the coast for the annual Polar Bear Plunge events in Avila Beach and Cayucos.

“Nothing says ringing in the New Year like thousands of people sprinting into the Pacific Ocean,” said Mayla Lohnes, public relations manager for Visit SLOCAL, a nonprofit tourism organization. “The Polar Bear Plunge is a really big, classic event for both visitors and locals.”

Both the Avila Beach Polar Bear Plunge and the Cayucos Polar Bear Dip begin at noon on Jan. 1 and are free to attend.

Other holiday highlights include the Cambria Christmas Market, open through Dec. 31. Lohnes said the event transforms the town into a festive winter destination.

“It’s a German-inspired market with over 300 million lights, festive food and drinks,” Lohnes said. “They have a holiday train, and the Cambria Nursery’s whimsical winter wonderland is happening now until Jan. 15. It’s really a great holiday charm.”

Seasonal attractions also include Holiday Twilight Tours at Hearst Castle, which feature evening tours of the historic estate decorated in period holiday décor.

Looking ahead to January, the Morro Bay Bird Festival and the SLO Cal Open surfing competition at Pismo Beach are expected to draw visitors from across the country.

Many events are free, while others require tickets or advanced registration. A full, updated list of holiday and winter events is available at SLOCAL.com/events.