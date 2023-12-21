SLO Police Department increases enforcement during the holidays to limit DUIs

This holiday season, the San Luis Obispo Police Department is putting more officers on the road. The department is participating in a national campaign to prevent drunk driving called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

Evan Stradley, a sergeant with the SLOPD, said the department hopes that the increased enforcement will prevent people from driving under the influence.

“We want people to have fun, especially in SLO,” Stradley said. “We have a lot of bars. We want people to enjoy it, but we also want to keep people safe.”

With the help of a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, the department will pay more officers overtime. While on patrol, they’ll be on the lookout for drivers they suspect to be intoxicated.

The campaign also encourages residents to hold themselves and others accountable. Stradley recommends people use ridesharing apps to get home safely. The campaign will end on New Year's Day.