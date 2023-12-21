© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
SLO Police Department increases enforcement during the holidays to limit DUIs

KCBX | By Sarina Grossi
Published December 21, 2023 at 5:56 PM PST
Courtesy of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page.

This holiday season, the San Luis Obispo Police Department is putting more officers on the road. The department is participating in a national campaign to prevent drunk driving called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

Evan Stradley, a sergeant with the SLOPD, said the department hopes that the increased enforcement will prevent people from driving under the influence.

“We want people to have fun, especially in SLO,” Stradley said. “We have a lot of bars. We want people to enjoy it, but we also want to keep people safe.”

With the help of a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, the department will pay more officers overtime. While on patrol, they’ll be on the lookout for drivers they suspect to be intoxicated.

The campaign also encourages residents to hold themselves and others accountable. Stradley recommends people use ridesharing apps to get home safely. The campaign will end on New Year's Day.
Tags
Central Coast News SLO PDDUIHoliday season
Sarina Grossi
KCBX Reporter Sarina Grossi is currently working to earn her Journalism degree from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. She also works as a news anchor and reporter for KCPR Radio and as the Digital Manager for Mustang Media Group. Sarina was editor-in-chief of her community college newspaper. In her free time, she likes to read, watch movies, do arts and crafts, and go to thrift and antique stores.
See stories by Sarina Grossi
