SLO, Santa Barbara Counties warn against ocean swimming after rain due to contaminated runoff

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties have issued public health advisories warning residents to stay out of the ocean during and after rainstorms.

Rain runoff carries high levels of disease-causing bacteria and viruses into the ocean, according to local health officials. Jeremiah Damery with San Luis Obispo County Environmental Health Services said it’s especially important to steer clear of ocean and creek water for at least three days after it stops raining.

“Any time there's a significant rain event, you can just think of what's getting washed up– washed out of the hills, into the creeks and rivers and then off the streets,” Damery said.

Exposure to polluted water can cause rashes, fever, vomiting and diarrhea. People with weakened immune systems, the elderly, and young children are especially at risk.

Santa Barbara County officials also urge residents to stay out of the water. The County advises waiting at least 10 days after a significant rainstorm to harvest shellfish, because cooking may not kill all viruses.